Kanye West Plays Lil Pump Collaboration, “I Love It,” For Jaden Smith In Leaked Doc

A leaked clip of Kanye West showing his collaboration with Lil Pump, “I Love It,” to Jaden Smith is circulating on social media. The video stems from an unreleased documentary about the controversial rapper that has since leaked online.

In the clip, West pulls up on Smith while driving in Los Angeles. Smith stops his bike to say what’s up to West, who then plays “I Love It” for the first time. While the two are listening to the track, a police car approaches them.

Kanye West & Jaden Smith At Yeezy Season 2

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 16: Kanye West and Jaden Smith attend Kanye West Yeezy Season 2 during New York Fashion Week at Skylight Modern on September 16, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Kanye West Yeezy)

The clip is one of many that began being shared online over the weekend. At another point in the documentary, West goes on a rant about Cardi B working with the Illuminati. “Cardi B is a plant by the Illuminati,” Ye says in one portion. “She don’t write her raps. She just there to sound as as ignorant as possible. She’s literally replaced Nicki Minaj purposely… She thinks it’s a blessing from the universe, it ain’t no f*cking blessing.”

Kanye West Plays "I Love It" For Jaden Smith

Footage from Kanye’s unreleased documentary shows where he pulled up on Jaden Smith and started playing him his song with Lil Pump, I Love It. pic.twitter.com/flvh5kGOe5 — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) October 2, 2023

Elsewhere, he vents his frustrations about working with Nas and Pusha T. “The f*ck I’m doing giving (‘Gonna Love You’) to f*cking Teyana? What the f*ck I’m doing giving that DAYTONA album to Pusha?” he says. “That sh*t was three Dark Fantasies that I gave away. ‘Cops Shot The Kid’, Nas rapping all God damn offbeat on it, don’t even wanna shoot a video, then shoot the video, don’t even tell me. These motherf*ckers don’t appreciate me. All these motherf*ckers is trynna use me.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Kanye's leaks on HotNewHipHop.

