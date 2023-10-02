Kanye West Complains Kim Kardashian Called Him “Crazy” More Than “Genius” In Leaked Clip

Kanye West voiced his frustration with his marriage to Kim Kardashian during a leaked video circulating on social media. The clip stems from an unreleased documentary about West from 2018. It's the latest of several headline-grabbing moments to become public from the piece.

While driving his car, West says: "I feel like my wife does believe in me, but she has a tendency to focus on the negative. And she'll call me 'crazy' and say 'you're ramped up' more than she'll say 'you're a genius.' Like I get 'you're crazy' a lot more than 'you're a genius.' And it's from this person that has an opening in my heart. Because, I close my heart to people when they start being too negative." From there, West goes on the reflect on his decision to "cut off" negative people from his life and a trip he took to Africa. "If I was that ramped up, how was I able to meet with the president of Uganda the next day," he concludes.

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian During Paris Fashion Week

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 01: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the Balenciaga show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on March 01, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the documentary, West complains about Nas and Pusha T not appreciating his work on their projects Nasir and Daytona. West also accuses Cardi B of working with the Illuminati. “Cardi B is a plant by the Illuminati,” Ye says in the video. “She don’t write her raps. She just there to sound as as ignorant as possible. She’s literally replaced Nicki Minaj purposely… She thinks it’s a blessing from the universe, it ain’t no f*cking blessing.” Check out his comments on Kim Kardashian below.

Kanye West Reflects On Issues With Kim Kardashian

West and Kardashian were married from 2014 through 2022. They share four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West. Be on the lookout for further updates on the leaked Kanye documentary on HotNewHipHop.

