Cardi B Addresses Kanye West’s “Illuminati” Accusation With A Seperate Clip

Cardi B has responded to the resurfaced clip of Kanye West labeling her an "Illuminati plant" with a video of her own featuring the controversial rapper. Taking to Twitter on Sunday night, Cardi shared an interview Ye did with Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee from last year. In the video, West praises Cardi B.

"I was finishing that verse for your girl, you know what I mean? I’ve always believed in her since she was on the show,” Ye says in the clip. Cardi captioned the post with a heart emoji. Fans had mixed responses to the post. One wrote: "What’s more believable? A behind the doors conversation or an interview with ur friend who just coerced him to do a collab with u?" Another replied: "Oh she’s in denial."

Cardi B With Her Grammy For Best Rap Album

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Cardi B, winner of Best Rap Album for 'Invasion of Privacy,' and Offset pose backstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

As for West's full comments on Cardi, they stem from an unreleased documentary that has leaked online. “Cardi B is a plant by the Illuminati,” Ye says in one portion. “She don’t write her raps. She just there to sound as as ignorant as possible. She’s literally replaced Nicki Minaj purposely… She thinks it’s a blessing from the universe, it ain’t no f*cking blessing.” Check out Cardi's response to the accusation below.

Cardi B Responds To Kanye West

In more leaked videos, Kanye also targets Pusha T and Nas for not appreciating his help on their collaborative projects. “The f*ck I’m doing giving (‘Gonna Love You’) to f*cking Teyana? What the f*ck I’m doing giving that DAYTONA album to Pusha?” he said. “That sh*t was three Dark Fantasies that I gave away. ‘Cops Shot The Kid’, Nas rapping all God damn offbeat on it, don’t even wanna shoot a video, then shoot the video, don’t even tell me. These motherf*ckers don’t appreciate me. All these motherf*ckers is trynna use me.”

