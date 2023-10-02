Kanye West Labels Cardi B An Illuminati Plant In Resurfaced Clip

Kanye West accused Cardi B of working with the Illuminati back in 2018.

BYCole Blake
Kanye West Labels Cardi B An Illuminati Plant In Resurfaced Clip

Kanye West accused Cardi B of being an industry plant by the Illuminati during a rant from a never-before-released documentary that has leaked online. In one clip, West rants about the Invasion of Privacy rapper while on his cellphone. In doing so, he theorizes that she's here to replace Nicki Minaj.

“Cardi B is a plant by the Illuminati,” Ye says in the video. “She don’t write her raps. She just there to sound as as ignorant as possible. She’s literally replaced Nicki Minaj purposely… She thinks it’s a blessing from the universe, it ain’t no f*cking blessing.”

Read More: Kanye West Calls Out Nas & Pusha T In Resurfaced Clip

Kanye West Rants To Paparazzi In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Kanye West aka Ye is seen on October 28, 2022, in Los Angeles, California (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Cardi B isn't the only artist Kanye took aim at in the documentary. In another clip, he calls out Teyana Taylor, Nas, and Pusha T for not appreciating his help. “The f*ck I’m doing giving (‘Gonna Love You’) to f*cking Teyana? What the f*ck I’m doing giving that DAYTONA album to Pusha?” he said. “That sh*t was three Dark Fantasies that I gave away. ‘Cops Shot The Kid’, Nas rapping all God damn offbeat on it, don’t even wanna shoot a video, then shoot the video, don’t even tell me. These motherf*ckers don’t appreciate me. All these motherf*ckers is trynna use me.” Check out his comments on Cardi below.

Kanye West Calls Out Cardi B

Cardi B seemingly responded to Ye's criticism by sharing a separate clip of him praising her on Twitter. She's currently working on her long-awaited sophomore album, which she says will drop next year. Be on the lookout for more details on her next project on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Kanye West Is Reportedly Making Songs At A Rapid Pace Amid New Album Rumors

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.