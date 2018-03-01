resurfaced
- MusicMC Lyte Causes Controversy After Old Lyrics About Age Gaps ResurfaceRay Daniels of the podcast "The Culture Report" wants the same treatment for Lyte that men get when they say something problematic.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureSlim Thug Semi-Apologizes For Comments On Cassie And Diddy, Fans Dig Up Craigslist Sex Ad He PostedOnce it is on the internet, it is there forever. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicKanye West Labels Cardi B An Illuminati Plant In Resurfaced ClipKanye West accused Cardi B of working with the Illuminati back in 2018.By Cole Blake
- Pop Culture6ix9ine Resurfaces In Cuba Following Brutal Gym Beating: ReportSources close to the embattled artist recently said that he was refusing to leave Florida, though that seems to have changed.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicUnreleased Kanye West Song From "808s & Heartbreak" Sessions Surfaces OnlineThe track is titled "I'll Be Alright," and although it's not confirmed that it came from "808s," the autotune and cold beat suggest some heartbreak.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramLil Duval's Old Tweets Resurface With Explicit Mentions Of His DaughterFans are shocked by the comedian's old comments concerning explicit sexual activity, his young daughter, and assault.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureAkademiks Exposes DMs From Doja Cat: "You're A Low-Life Piece Of Shit"Ak played a voice note that the "Ain't Shit" hitmaker sent him after he reported on her history of using white supremacist chat rooms.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureEbro Darden Responds To Resurfaced Tinashe Interview: "Terrible Joke"Ebro Darden admitted that the resurfaced interview with Tinashe was a "complete L."By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentAlex Rodriguez Calls Jennifer Lopez His "Dream Date" In Resurfaced 1998 VideoManifestation at its finest. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentWendy Williams Parties With Husband's Mistress In Awkward 2007 PhotosThese pictures did not age well at all.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Jokes About Drugging & Hooking Men Up With "Trannies" In Resurfaced VideoCardi B said she would get her man "all perc'd up" and hook him up with a "tranny."By Alex Zidel
- MusicBlueface Was A Nicki Minaj Stan Before "Thotiana" Blew Up: See Alleged Old PhotoBlueface and his friends were decked out in the flashiest Nicki Minaj merch.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLaToya Jackson Suggests Michael Jackson Is Guilty In Resurfaced InterviewLaToya Jackson later retracted the comments.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentGisele Bündchen Topless Photo Resurfaces From 1998 Runway ShowGisele details how a make-up artist stepped in at the last minute to apply a thick coat of paint over her chest.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentCharlamagne Tha God's 17-Year-Old Sexual Assault Case Will Not Be ReopenedC Tha God's sexual assault case is now closed. By Chantilly Post
- Viral"Girl With No Job" Apologizes For Old Anti-Muslim Tweets About ObamaThe viral star is back-peddling on some old resurfaced tweets.
By David Saric