21 Savage Defends Metro Boomin After Soulja Boy Pops Off Over Resurfaced Tweet

BYCaroline Fisher2.3K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Tom Ford Men's - Arrivals - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 06: Metro Boomin (L) and 21 Savage attends the Tom Ford Fall/ Winter 2018 Men's Runway Show at Park Avenue Armory on February 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

21 Savage was quick to jump in.

Recently, an old Tweet of Metro Boomin's resurfaced on Soulja Boy's feed, prompting a heated response. During a chat with fans on Instagram Live last week, the "Crank That" performer took aim at the award-winning producer, calling him out for something he wrote back in 2012. "My phone rings to come to the studio with Jeezy," it reads. "Yours rings to send Soulja Boy a pack of beats. Sit down."

"I had a number one n***a when you was in motherf*ckin' middle school," he began. "That was 2007... F*ck is you talking about Metro Groomin?" From there, Soulja Boy told Metro to delete the Tweet. According to him, it's disrespectful regardless of how old it is. "Go delete that Tweet... I don't give a f*ck if it was three years old, I don't give a f*ck if it was 20 years old," he said.

Read More: 21 Savage Seemingly Chimes In On Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef

Soulja Boy Calls Out Metro Boomin, 21 Savage Chimes In

Soulja Boy gave him 24 hours, though he failed to specify exactly what would happen if the Tweet wasn't deleted. Shortly after, 21 Savage chimed in, writing "Or what." It seems as though he's sticking up for Metro Boomin here, which doesn't come as too much of a surprise considering their history. It is curious, however, that he decided to jump on Soulja Boy after only a few remarks but remained mostly silent while nearly everyone went after Drake. He's also kept quiet when Drake has dissed Metro throughout the whole "20 v 1" debacle and recent back and forth with Kendrick Lamar.

Commenters are questioning him in Akademiks' Instagram comments section, arguing that it's an odd time for him to step in. It's possible that since Soulja Boy is on good terms with both Drake and Metro Boomin, at least as far as the public knows, he just doesn't want to get involved. As for Soulja Boy, he doesn't appear to have strong ties with 21 these days, which is likely why he felt comfortable checking him. What do you think of 21 Savage's response to Soulja Boy's rant about Metro Boomin? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: 21 Savage Finally Meets Nardwuar For An Interview

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Tom Ford show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2018, New York Fashion Week Men's, USA - 06 Feb 2018MusicMetro Boomin Shares Cryptic Update On “Savage Mode III” With 21 Savage6.7K
Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston RocketsMusicDJ Akademiks Thinks Drake Will Beat Kendrick Lamar In Their Beef10.4K
Variety Hitmakers, Presented By Sony Audio - InsideMusicMetro Boomin Calls Out Rappers Who Are "Scared To Post" "WE DON'T TRUST YOU," Fans Suspect 21 Savage & Drake Are In Crosshairs23.9K
"Dogg After Dark" - March 4, 2009MusicSoulja Boy Tells J. Cole Not To "Speak On" Him3.5K