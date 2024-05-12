21 Savage Defends Metro Boomin After Soulja Boy Pops Off Over Resurfaced Tweet

Recently, an old Tweet of Metro Boomin's resurfaced on Soulja Boy's feed, prompting a heated response. During a chat with fans on Instagram Live last week, the "Crank That" performer took aim at the award-winning producer, calling him out for something he wrote back in 2012. "My phone rings to come to the studio with Jeezy," it reads. "Yours rings to send Soulja Boy a pack of beats. Sit down."

"I had a number one n***a when you was in motherf*ckin' middle school," he began. "That was 2007... F*ck is you talking about Metro Groomin?" From there, Soulja Boy told Metro to delete the Tweet. According to him, it's disrespectful regardless of how old it is. "Go delete that Tweet... I don't give a f*ck if it was three years old, I don't give a f*ck if it was 20 years old," he said.

Soulja Boy Calls Out Metro Boomin, 21 Savage Chimes In

Soulja Boy gave him 24 hours, though he failed to specify exactly what would happen if the Tweet wasn't deleted. Shortly after, 21 Savage chimed in, writing "Or what." It seems as though he's sticking up for Metro Boomin here, which doesn't come as too much of a surprise considering their history. It is curious, however, that he decided to jump on Soulja Boy after only a few remarks but remained mostly silent while nearly everyone went after Drake. He's also kept quiet when Drake has dissed Metro throughout the whole "20 v 1" debacle and recent back and forth with Kendrick Lamar.

Commenters are questioning him in Akademiks' Instagram comments section, arguing that it's an odd time for him to step in. It's possible that since Soulja Boy is on good terms with both Drake and Metro Boomin, at least as far as the public knows, he just doesn't want to get involved. As for Soulja Boy, he doesn't appear to have strong ties with 21 these days, which is likely why he felt comfortable checking him. What do you think of 21 Savage's response to Soulja Boy's rant about Metro Boomin? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

