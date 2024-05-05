21 Savage Finally Meets Nardwuar For An Interview

Nardwuar The Human Serviette has added to his legendary roster with a new interview in Vancouver with 21 Savage, who just kicked off his American Dream tour in the city earlier this week. Of course, it was a pretty chill, wholesome, and interesting interview that saw the rapper go down memory lane with a whole lot of "How do you know that?" answers. Moreover, the two talked about the history behind some of the Atlanta MC's beats, his London background and that of his mother, what's next for him on the trek, and his first-ever show in the A.

Overall, it was a nice interview to watch as usual, and a nice cool-down moment amid absolute warfare in the hip-hop game. Kendrick Lamar just name-dropped 21 Savage as one of the Atlanta artists that Drake is "colonizing" on his latest diss track in their battle, "Not Like Us." As such, a lot of people reacted comically to this in the interview's YouTube comments section and on social media, remarking how he's just having fun and keeping busy while his Her Loss partner is on the battlefield. Some even joked that 21 is the mole, and that Nardwuar is the one that has been feeding both sides all that information.

Read More: Metro Boomin Shares Cryptic Update On “Savage Mode III” With 21 Savage

21 Savage's Nardwuar Interview: Watch

Jokes aside, though, we've actually seen 21 Savage living his best life these days amid a busy tour schedule, such as singing on Instagram again and showing some love to Ayra Starr. It's unclear whether he or other name-dropped artists on either side will chime into this beef, especially in his specific case as he's on tour right now and probably wouldn't want to have any part in it. It's not like they should in the first place, but it's an interesting parallel since Drake was on tour when Kendrick Lamar dropped "Like That" and only responded after. But that's enough speculation... we're not Nardwuar, after all.

Meanwhile, speaking of the "Jimmy Cooks" duo, Drake and 21 Savage recently appeared in the city of Chicago's lawsuit against Glock, with that track specifically seeing mention as an example of prolific references to the gun brand in media. Probably not the association that they expected, but here we are. It doesn't affect either MC in any way, but it does go to show the very tangible and unignored reach that they have. It also shows how folks will only question these references when they're not in an entertainment or capitalistic context... but that's another story.

Read More: 21 Savage Cracks Time’s 2024 Most Influential People List

