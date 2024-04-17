21 Savage Cracks Time's 2024 Most Influential People List

According to Time magazine, 21 Savage is one of the most influential people in the world right now. The "Rich Flex" rapper dropped his new solo album American Dream earlier this year to critical acclaim. It served as his first solo project since the equally acclaimed i am > i was in 2019. During the time in between he collaborated with some of the biggest names in rap. He released collaborative record with Metro Boomin & Drake while making dozens of high-profile featured appearances.

Now the Atlanta rapper is being honored for his influence. Time Magazine has a long history of identifying the most important and influential people in the world across all kinds of professions and outputs. For the story, they recruited one of 21's collaborators to share his thoughts on the rapper. Burna Boy and 21 Savage have worked together twice. First 21 gave a guest verse to Burna's song "Sittin On Top Of The World" and was then paid back on his song "just like me." The afrobeats star penned an impressive tribute to Savage. Check out what he had to say below.

21 Savage Scores Time Magazine Honor

"I trust my gut when it comes to my music and collaborations, and I find myself naturally drawn to artists like 21 Savage," Burna Boy begins his writing. "Those who remain grounded in their convictions and consistently defy the constraints imposed upon them. His approach to rap is refreshingly genuine; he speaks to us in a relatable way, effortlessly navigating the complexities of the genre. Whether he tackles weighty subjects or offers moments of levity, his delivery remains compelling."

Though some of Savage's collaborators recently erupted into beef, he isn't placing himself in the middle of it. While Drake, Metro Boomin, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, and more are embroiled in beef, he was hilariously enjoying himself at Disney World. What do you think of 21 Savage being named one of the 100 most influential people of 2024? Do you think he deserved to be the only rapper on the entire list? Let us know in the comment section below.

