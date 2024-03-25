21 Savage Lives His Best Life In Hong Kong Disneyland

Over the weekend, rap fans have been picking sides. That's because of a song from Future and Metro Boomin's new album WE DON'T TRUST YOU. The track features a verse from Kendrick Lamar where he takes shots at both J. Cole and Drake. The beef has divided fans as they wait for all of their favorite rappers to weigh in on the beef. One person with pretty strong connections to both Drake and Metro Boomin is 21 Savage. But he hasn't exactly had the rap beef on his mind recently.

In a newly shared picture we got to see what Savage has been up to. He's sporting some hilarious wizard Mickey Mouse ears in a selfie from Disneyland Hong Kong. In the comments, fans react to the hilarious imagery. "n*gga scaring the children" one of the top comments on a post of the picture reads. "Oh he won’t no parts of this future n Drake beef" and "Bro just enjoying his freedom to travel" two other comments claim. Check out the new selfie shared of his Disneyland vacation below.

Read More: Is 21 Savage Allowed In Canada?

21 Savage In Disneyland Hong Kong

Last month, 21 Savage announced a new tour of his own going on this year. Last year, he joined Drake for an extended run on the It's All A Blur Tour. Later this year he will take off to support his new record american dream on a tour of his own. Along the way he will be joined by JID, Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold as opening acts on the tour.

Savage brought some of the songs from his new record to thd SNL stage last month. For one performance he was joined on stage by Summer Walker for their recent collaboration "prove it." What do you think of 21 Savage hanging out at Disneyland Hong Kong while Kendrick takes shots at Drake and 21 Savage in his new song? Do you think Savage should come out and take a side in the emerging beef? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Where Is 21 Savage From?

[Via]