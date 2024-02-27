21 Savage Announces Tour For "American Dream" With JID, Nardo Wick & More

2024 is clearly 21 Savage's year, and he just gave fans another reason as to why it's his for the taking. Moreover, he just announced The American Dream tour in North America in support of his new album of the same title, running from all of May to mid-June. Not only that, but the Slaughter Gang rapper will hit the stage along with fellow ATLiens JID and 21 Lil Harold, as well as Jacksonville's own Nardo Wick. If you're interested in going, it will kick off on May 1 in Vancouver and will wrap up with a hometown show in Atlanta on June 15. Furthermore, the presale goes live on Thursday (February 29) at an unspecified time, with the password "DREAMTOUR" getting you access.

In addition to all the hype surrounding 21 Savage's american dream, this also completes a full promo rollout for the big release. For example, he recently performed on Saturday Night Live with special guests, which is a much more controlled performance environment. As such, fans are more excited to see the London native in a full tour setting again, just like his recent It's All A Blur run with Drake. Speaking of the U.K., fans wonder whether The American Dream tour will include a European leg.

Of course, 21 Savage already had his homecoming show there following his immigration struggles and citizenship status. But a lot of other places want to hear what he can bring to a full arena, especially with this new album's material in mind. Tracks like "née-nah," "redrum," and "dangerous" would absolutely pop off in the pits, and the "out for the night" MC has the backing and status to warrant some impressive visuals and set-ups. This isn't even accounting for the skill, energy, and complete rap performance package that JID, Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold will provide.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old also found some extra promo for his moves in an unexpected place. Still, a gambling scam scandal with streamer Adin Ross was something he probably did not expect to shock as much as it did. Regardless, it doesn't make excitement for this tour any less palpable. For more news and the latest updates on 21 Savage, check back in with HNHH.

