upcoming dates
- MusicTravis Scott Announces Second Leg Of "Astroworld" TourTravis Scott announces North American dates for the second leg of his "Astroworld" tour.By Aron A.
- MusicTravis Scott Announces "Astroworld: Wish You Were Here" TourTravis Scott is bringing "Astroworld" on the road.By Aron A.
- MusicSki Mask The Slump God Announces "Ski Meets World" TourSki Mask The Slump God is coming to a city near you.By Aron A.
- MusicBig Sean & Metro Boomin' Announce "Double Or Nothing" Free, Surprise ShowsFirst up, Detroit. By Aron A.
- MusicJoyner Lucas & Dizzy Wright Announce "The 508/Still Movin'" Joint TourTwo of hip hop's most underrated artist are hitting the road together. By Aron A.
- MusicBrockhampton Announce The "Love Your Parents" Tour Dates"The Internet's first boy band" are coming to a city near you. By Aron A.
- MusicJhene Aiko Announces "Trip" TourJhene Aiko is bringing Willow Smith, Kodie Shane, St. Beauty and Kitty Cash as openers.By Aron A.
- MusicKodak Black Reveals "The Project Baby Tour" DatesProject Baby will be hitting the road. By Aron A.
- MusicLil Pump Shares "Lil Pump Tape" Tracklist Featuring Chief Keef, Gucci Mane & MoreThe mixtape is set to drop this Friday. By Aron A.
- MusicRun The Jewels Join Lorde On Her Upcoming North American TourRun The Jewels will be hitting the road with Lorde next year.By Aron A.
- Music VideosJ.I.D Releases "Hereditary" Video, Announces Tour With EarthGangJ.I.D drops his latest visual off of "The Never Story."By Aron A.
- MusicWifisfuneral Announces "Boy Who Cried Wolf" TourWifisfuneral is taking his latest project on the road.By Aron A.
- Music VideosRittz "Indestructible" VideoRittz drops the wild video for "Indestructible" By Aron A.
- MusicMacklemore Announces New Album "Gemini"; Shares Cover Art And TracklistFeatures include Migos' Offset, Kesha, Lil Yachty & More. By Aron A.
- MusicDave Chappelle Brings Kendrick Lamar Out As "Surprise Guest"Dave Chappelle brought K. Dot out during his Radio City Music Hall residency. By Aron A.
- MusicKid Cudi Announces "Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin'" Tour DatesKid Cudi will take his latest project on the road. By Aron A.
- MusicRich Chigga Announces "Come To My Party" TourRich Chigga is coming to a city near you. By Aron A.
- Music6lack Announces First Headlining Tour6lack is about to hit the road this fall.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Pump Says His New Mixtape Is Dropping "Sooner Than You Think"Lil Pump sounds like he's ready to drop his new tape.By Matt F
- MusicLil Uzi Vert's New Album Could Be Dropping In The Next 30 DaysLil Uzi Vert's new project might finally be on the way.By Matt F
- NewsFashawnCheck out Fashawn's new self-titled track from his upcoming EP.By Matt F