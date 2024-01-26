21 Savage Discusses Whether He Would Ever Sell His Entire Catalog

One phenomenon that has become increasingly common in music is artists selling their entire catalog's for massive paydays. For a while it was older artists who were largely done recording music that sold their catalogs to companies who could license their songs out. But recently even some very active artists have taken that route. Most notably, Future sold almost his entire commercial music catalog last year for tens of millions of dollars. It's a move that many other artists had thoughts about, most recently 21 Savage.

During an appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, Savage was asked if he would ever consider selling his catalog. To the surprise of some fans, he said yes without much hesitation. While he was sure about being open to the idea, he wasn't committing to it. He discusses how his discography is relatively scant compared to some other artists and concludes that his decision to sell his catalog would depend on how much was offered and when it came. Check out his full answer to the question below.

21 Savage Open To Selling His Catalog

The catalog comments are just one of many points in Savage's new interview that is drawing interest from fans. He also sparked some debates online for comments about parents. He claimed that having broke parents was better than having rich parents. While many online understood where he was coming from, not everybody agreed with his sentiment.

He also told a detailed account of being shot on his 21st birthday. He took fans through his emotions throughout the entire saga and gave explicit details about the shooting itself and the medical treatment that followed. It was a surprisingly harrowing story that spread quickly online as fans unpacked the sheer detail and vulnerability of it all. Savage's interview is a far cry from that of Katt Williams, who went viral earlier this year after delivering some truly wild stories on Club Shay Shay. What do you think of 21 Savage being open to potentially selling his music in the future? Let us know in the comment section below.

