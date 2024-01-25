Metro Boomin Hilariously Compares 21 Savage To Katt Williams After Revealing His Academic Prowess

Metro Boomin and 21 Savage are the best of friends, and they have been for close to a decade now. It has been eight years since the release of their collaborative album Savage Mode. Overall, this is the tape that introduced a lot of us to 21's music. Furthermore, over the years, they have been able to keep up their friendship with a plethora of big releases. 21 is coming off of the release of American Dream, an album in which Metro added some production to. In fact, the album is set to go number one for a second straight week.

Yesterday, 21 Savage appeared on Shannon Sharpe's show Club Shay Shay. The platform has grown considerably as of late with massive celebrities showing up. For instance, Shannon recently had Katt Williams on the show. This turned out to be extremely viral, and the interview is still racking up views. As for 21, he had a big appearance that gave us some gems. At one point in the interview, the artist claimed that he was a spelling whizz and a math whizz as a kid. Subsequently, Metro decided to react with a bit of skepticism.

Metro Boomin Is Not Buying It

In the video above, Metro can be heard laughing as 21 explains his spelling prowess. The super producer claims that it is "cap" and that it cannot be true. Metro even got into his comedian bag with the caption which reads, "you probably read 3000 books a year too huh." Of course, this is a callback to the infamous words of Katt Williams. Williams told Sharpe he read 3000 books per year as a child, which led to a whole lot of suspicion as that averages out to 9 books per day. Either way, Metro felt funny and it all came at his friend's expense.

Let us know what you thought of 21 and his interview with Shannon Sharpe, in the comments section below. Do you want a Savage Mode 3? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

