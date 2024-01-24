21 Savage Reflects On Getting Shot Six Times On His Birthday

Birthdays are normally for celebrating and celebrities often indulge pretty intensely in the art of having massive birthday affairs. While 21 Savage has had an elaborate party or two since becoming famous, he recently sat down for an interview where he talked about a far more harrowing birthday experience. He recently sat down with Shannon Sharpe for an episode of his podcast Club Shay Shay. The show has already made waves this year for a controversial and completely unhinged interview with Katt Williams.

By comparison, 21 is much more composed in his interview, though that doesn't stop him from discussing interesting subject matter. His take on having rich parents versus poor parents is already going viral but another story he told is perhaps even more attention-grabbing. He told the story of being shot 6 times on his 21st birthday. The incident was a full-blown shootout that Savage describes in extensive detail across nearly 10 full minutes. He discussed how the altercation started, how the shootout unfolded, and the medical attention he received afterward. Listen to him tell the full harrowing experience below.

21 Savage Tells His Story Of Getting Shot

21 Savage is fresh off the release of his new album american dream. The project is off to an incredibly strong start commercially despite just okay reviews critically. It debuted at the very top spot on the Billboard 200 with more than 130k copies sold. The album is also expected to spend a second week at the top spot holding off the newest project from punk rock outfit Green Day.

The album's songs are also performing well on the Hot 100. Two of the album's songs debuted in the top 10 of the chart in their first week. "redrum" landed inside the top 5 and "nee-nah" with Travis Scott and Metro Boomin landed at number 10. What do you think of 21 Savage sharing such intimate and specific details of being shot on his 21st birthday? Let us know in the comment section below.

