21 Savage Scores Two Top 10 Hits On The Hot 100

21 Savage's new album american dream arrived amid strange circumstances. It had no pre-release singles and was attached to a 21 biopic that left many fans more confused than excited. Despite that, the album performed quite well. american dream churned out 133k copies in its first week numbers that only a handful of rap albums released in 2023 managed to achieve. The Billboard 200 went through almost half of 2023 without a rap album topping the chart until Lil Uzi Vert's Pink Tape did it. With his new album, Savage assured there wouldn't be such a streak this year. american dream debuted at the number one spot on the Billboard 200.

His new album isn't the only one to debut high though. Kali Uchis also released her new album ORQUEDIAS to commercial and critical success. The album reached Kali's highest point ever on the Billboard 200. It debuted at number 2 after pushing 69k, her highest-ever tracking sales week. The other high-profile rap album released earlier this month was Kid Cudi's INSANO. Despite hype behind the project and some massive features, it couldn't score a top-10 debut. The album turned up right outside of the top 10 placing at number 13 in its first week.

21 Savage Back On Top Of The Billboard 200

21 Savage is no stranger to the top of the Billboard 200. His first solo project to debut at number 1 was i am > i was back in 2018. Since then he hit number one with back to back collaborative albums. Both Savage Mode II with Metro Boomin in 2020 and Her Loss with Drake in 2022 topped the chart in their first weeks.

Savage also landed two songs in the top 10 of the Hot 100. "redrum" and

"nee-nah" with Travis Scott and Metro Boomin landed at number 5 and 10 respectively on the songs chart. do you think of 21 Savage's new album debuting at number 1 on the Billboard 200? What about Kid Cudi's INSANO failing to even crack the top 10 in its first week? Let us know in the comment section below.

