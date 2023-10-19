Is 21 Savage Allowed In Canada?

The music industry is full of surprises, and one of the most recent ones involved 21 Savage. Fans were left in awe when Savage took the stage in Canada, especially after the news that he had been barred from entering the country. So, is he allowed in Canada now? Let's dive into the details.

21 Savage's Surprise Performance With Drake

On October 7th, during Drake's It's All a Blur Tour at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, the audience was in for a treat. Just a day after being prohibited from entering Canada, 21 Savage made a surprise appearance. Videos from the event showed the OVO Sound leader, Drake, interrupting an introduction to welcome the Without Warning rapper on stage. Subsequently, the crowd erupted in cheers as the two rap giants performed their hit "Rich Flex."

Immigration Status Resolved

The reason behind 21 Savage's previous restrictions from international travel stemmed from his immigration status. Born She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, the Atlanta-based rapper had faced challenges due to his immigration status. However, recent developments have brought good news for the artist and his fans.

Permanent U.S. Residency : Savage's immigration attorney, Charles Kuck, confirmed that the rapper has become a permanent U.S. resident. This status change means that he can now perform internationally without any hindrance.

: Savage's immigration attorney, Charles Kuck, confirmed that the rapper has become a permanent U.S. resident. This status change means that he can now perform internationally without any hindrance. Statement from the Attorney : Charles Kuck stated that She'yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph had adhered to all immigration laws since his initial detention by ICE. With the termination of his immigration court proceedings, he is now a lawful permanent resident of the United States, granting him the freedom to travel internationally.

: Charles Kuck stated that She'yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph had adhered to all immigration laws since his initial detention by ICE. With the termination of his immigration court proceedings, he is now a lawful permanent resident of the United States, granting him the freedom to travel internationally. Return to the United Kingdom: On October 6th, the rapper shared a video on his Instagram, hinting at his return to the United Kingdom, his birthplace. The video, titled "London I’m Coming Home," showcased snippets of his childhood memories in London. This return is significant as it marks his first performance in London.

FAQ

Was 21 Savage previously barred from entering Canada? Yes, he was previously prohibited from entering Canada.

Why was 21 Savage not allowed to travel internationally? His restrictions were due to his immigration status, which has now been resolved.

Is 21 Savage now a permanent U.S. resident? Yes, the "a lot" artist has been confirmed as a permanent U.S. resident, allowing him to travel internationally.

Will 21 Savage be performing in London? Yes, based on his recent Instagram post, he is set to perform in London, marking his first performance in the city.



In conclusion, 21 Savage's recent appearance in Canada and the resolution of his immigration status have opened doors for him to perform internationally. Fans can now look forward to more global performances from the rap icon.