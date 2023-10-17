21 Savage Reveals European Tour Dates After Securing Green Card

This is going to be huge for overseas fans.

BYAlexander Cole
21 Savage Reveals European Tour Dates After Securing Green Card

For the longest time, 21 Savage could not travel outside of the United States. He didn't have a green card, and his previous ICE arrest had loomed large over his head. However, with the help of his good pal Drake, the artist has been able to secure travel privileges. He recently went to Canada and subsequently, he will be making his way to London on November 30th for a homecoming show. As it turns out, he plans on doing much more than one show in England.

According to Broadway World, the Her Loss rapper is going to be in Europe for the entire second half of November. Firstly, he will be heading out to France before stopping in Germany, Switzerland, and even the Netherlands. Eventually, he will be in the UK for a few shows before performing at The O2 in London. It is going to be a lot of fun, and you can tell that 21 is excited.

Read More: Drake Seemingly Ends Grammy Boycott, Submits “Her Loss” With 21 Savage For Consideration

21 Savage On Tour

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: 21 Savage attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

Considering his newfound ability to travel, it only makes sense that he would choose to do a tour like this. It will allow him to connect with the European fans who have been starved of his performances for the better part of a decade. Only time will tell whether or not he chooses to tour in other parts of the globe. Hopefully, he does.

Let us know if you will be purchasing tickets to the tour. They officially go on sale tomorrow. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

Tour Dates:

14 November 2023 - Paris, France - Zenith Paris La Villette
16 November 2023 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric HALLE
17 November 2023 - Zurich, Switzerland - THE HALL
19 November 2023 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle
21 November 2023 - Amsterdam, Netherlands -    AFAS Live
23 November 2023 - Manchester, UK - Depot Mayfield
24 November 2023 - Birmingham, UK - Forum
30 November 2023 - London, UK - The O2

Read More: 21 Savage Turns Up While Performing “Rich Flex” At A Bar Mitzvah: Watch

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.