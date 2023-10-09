21 Savage Will Perform In London For First Time Ever At Homecoming Show

21 Savage is going back home, and he's choosing to do so in a monumental way for his life and career. Moreover, he and his team at Live Nation recently announced a homecoming concert in London on November 30 at the O2 Arena, with special guests Baby Drill and 21 Lil Harold. This would mark the 30-year-old's first show ever in the United Kingdom, and among his first-ever international shows. For those unaware, he recently officially became a U.S. resident, can now travel freely, and gave fans his first-ever international performance during his It's All A Blur tour with Drake's final show in Toronto.

Furthermore, the Slaughter Gang MC's homecoming spectacle has presale and general public sale windows. The first, for the presale, goes up on Wednesday (October 11) on Live Nation's website, and the general tickets go out on Friday (October 13). Considering how hard 21 Savage fought to secure his freedom, this is an incredibly exciting but also fulfilling conclusion to that saga. While he made a life for himself in the United States, there's no place like home after such a long time away from it... and being barred from the chance to return in the first place.

Read More: 21 Savage Shares What He’ll Do When He Gets His Green Card

21 Savage's London Return Will Grace The O2 Arena

What's more is that the Atlanta-based hitmaker teased a trip back to London recently. In fact, Drake suggested that they're both heading out for it, so Drizzy will likely be a surprise guest there. Either that, or they're plotting a full international tour, rumors that media attached to solely 21 Savage following recent reports. Whatever the case, it looks like British fans will get a real treat come November.

Meanwhile, he faced these issues because he traveled to the U.S. from the U.K. at a young age, and then authorities arrested him years later for an expired visa. Criminal charges that stem from the arrest in question also played a factor in his case's difficult progress through court. His lawyer clarified last week that he cleared all roadblocks from ICE and affirmed his status. Now, he aims to enjoy the ride. For more news and the latest updates on 21 Savage, stay up to date on HNHH.

Read More: 21 Savage Spotted Cruising Around Toronto

[via]