21 Savage Shares What He’ll Do When He Gets His Green Card

21 Savage doesn’t discuss his British citizenship much. In a new song, however, the rapper did reveal some of his plans for when he gets a green card. In his new track alongside Giggs, the artist raps about heading back to England once it’s finally secured. The track appears on his fellow Brit’s new album, Zero Tolerance, which he unveiled today (August 18).

“I got mad pulls on six to London/ Fuck the metal detector, I still brought my gun in,” he raps. Later in the song, he also rhymes “When I get my Green Card I’m going straight to Brixton/ I don’t do no hair, but all my Glocks got extensions.” Though 21 Savage doesn’t appear to mind publicly addressing his nationality nowadays, it wasn’t always that way.

21 Savage Says He’s “Going Straight To Brixton” When He Gets Green Card

21 Savage hadn’t openly discussed the fact that he’s a British citizen up until a few years ago. He was in fear of being deported, as his visa expired in 2006. His mother brought him to the U.S. when he was seven, and it’s where he’s spent most of his life. “I knew I wasn’t born here,” he told Good Morning America in 2019. “But I didn’t know like, what that meant as far as when I transitioned into an adult, how it was going to affect my life.”

Though the rapper had been in the states for most of his life, he was eventually arrested by ICE. It was reportedly “a targeted operation.” They claimed that the artist was an “unlawfully present United Kingdom national,” upon allegedly finding him in possession of a gun and some codeine. According to him, he was even bullied as a kid for his nationality. “I went through a lot,” he shared. “I wasn’t born here,” 21 Savage continued, “I just feel like, people in schools they don’t get paid enough to do the work they really need to. So I think that’s where it started.”

