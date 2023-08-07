21 Savage Seemingly Hints At A New Album

There continue to be tons of eyeballs on 21 Savage and for good reason. With over 55 million monthly listeners on Spotify and collaborating with the best artists in the game it is hard to deny his greatness. However, he has not released a solo album since 2018 with i am > i was. But, he has kept busy with features and working alongside two of the best going right now, Metro Boomin and Drake. Savage Mode II and Her Loss performed so well commercially that the need to put out his own material has not been a priority it seems.

Despite that, we could be getting some new 21 music in the near future. In the wee hours of the night, the Atalanta star tweeted out a cryptic message to his followers. The tweet reads, “It’s time,” with tons of double-eyeball and single-eyeball emojis. Obviously, with a tweet like that, it could mean literally anything. However, his fans are hopeful that he can deliver some new material. Some continue to criticize the rapper for being one note on his latest run of guest appearances.

Can You Do Somethin’ For Me?

It’s time 👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👁️👁️👁️👁️👁️👁️👁️👁️👀👀👀👀👀👁️👁️👁️👁️ — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) August 7, 2023

What some preach online, especially under 21 Savage’s recent tweet, is that he is becoming a little repetitive with his style and approach. One account says, “Different style this time bro getting kinda bored hearing you rap the same thing over and over.” Others are saying “twenty mid,” or, “To switch your flow up?” Either way, 21 remains a hot commodity in the rap game with artists like Metro Boomin, Travis Scott, Drake, and others still eager to work alongside him.

What do you speculate that 21 Savage is trying to say in this tweet? Do you agree with the opinions mentioned? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to tell us in the comments section below. Additionally, keep it locked with HNHH so we can bring you the latest around the music industry.

