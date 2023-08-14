Shakira Jams Out To 21 Savage Track: Watch

Shakira recently revealed a surprising fact about herself: she’s a rap fan. A clip of the “She Wolf” singer has recently surfaced online enjoying a track from 21 Savage. In the video, Shakira sings along to the rapper’s song “Ball w/o You” from his 2018 album, I Am > I Was. The album worked as a follow-up to 2017’s Issa Album.

Upon its release, I Am > I Was debuted at No.1 on the US Billboard 200 with 131,000 album-equivalent units. It would even earn a nomination for Best Rap Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The album featured appearances by several heavy hitters, including J. Cole, City Girls, Offset, Post Malone, Gunna, Lil Baby, and more. Its lead single, “Alot,” which features Cole, earned the pair a Grammy for Best Rap Song.

The Track Appeared On His Grammy-nominated album, “I Am > I Was”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RapTV (@rap)

The project was also met with widespread critical acclaim. According to Variety music critic A.D. Amorosi, “Despite all the high-profile guests, it’s actually on the soulfully inventive “Ball w/o You,” “Gun Smoke” and the sensual “Out for the Night”—which all feature 21 Savage on his own—that “i am > i was” is at its best.” In other related news, the rapper has hinted he working on new music. In a recent tweet, the Atlanta star tweeted out a cryptic message to his followers.

The post read, “It’s time,” with tons of double-eyeball and single-eyeball emojis. Obviously, with a tweet like that, it could mean literally anything. However, his fans are hopeful that he can deliver some new material. Some continue to criticize the rapper for being one note on his latest run of guest appearances. What some preach online, especially under the rapper’s recent tweet, is that he is becoming a little repetitive with his style and approach. One account says, “Different style this time, bro getting kinda bored hearing you rap the same thing over and over.” Others are saying “twenty mid” or “To switch your flow up?” Either way, 21 remains a hot commodity in the rap game, with artists like Metro Boomin, Travis Scott, Drake, and others still eager to work alongside him.

Read more: Summer Walker Rocks Futuristic Hat At Beyonce’s “Renaissance” Tour, 21 Savage Sings Along

[via]