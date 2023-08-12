Summer Walker Rocks Futuristic Hat At Beyonce’s “Renaissance” Tour, 21 Savage Sings Along

A couple of special celebrity guests were recently spotted enjoying Beyonce’s “Renaissance” tour. Summer Walker showed out in an ultra-shiny, futuristic hat, sharing some clips to her Instagram Story. The songstress also paired the bold accessory with a plunging, silvery criss-cross halter top and some bling. Her spot was legendary, and the “Pull Up” out performer appears to have had a blast.

Walker’s outfit isn’t the only thing out of this world as of late. Recently, she claimed that she’s open to exploring an extraterrestrial partner, now that she’s newly-single. Fans are glad to see Walker out enjoying herself amid her recent breakup from Lil Meech. According to her, the split was the result of some infidelity on Meech’s part. It seems as though she hasn’t let it get her down, however, as she’s continued to serve looks on IG and have fun with her friends. Recently, she linked up with Sukihana, Sexyy Red, and Saucy Santana, and the group hit a few clubs and showed off their twerking prowess.

21 Savage Sings Along To “1+1”

Summer Walker wasn’t the only artist to live it up at Beyonce’s recent performance. 21 Savage also shared a clip of himself in the crowd, having the time of his life. The rapper sang along to Beyonce’s 2011 4 track, “1+1,” and was really feeling it by the sounds of things. He may have missed a few notes, but it’s clear that his heart was in the right place.

The Atlanta-based performer is currently making his way around the U.S. and Canada alongside Drake on the “It’s All A Blur” tour. They’re set to perform in Inglewood, CA for the next few days, before moving on to LA and Seattle. The tour will wrap up the beginning of October with a performance in Columbus, OH. Fans may even be hearing some new music from him soon, as he recently hinted at what could be a new album.

