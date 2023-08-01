Usher Announces “Good Good” Single With 21 Savage & Summer Walker

The new track comes out this Friday, August 4.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Usher Announces “Good Good” Single With 21 Savage & Summer Walker

After his previous single “GLU,” it seems like Usher is once again turning up the heat ahead of his next project. Moreover, he just took to social media to announce a new single called “Good Good,” which comes out this Friday (August 4). Not only that, but the excitement around this drop went to another level due to its features: Summer Walker and 21 Savage. Of course, having two of the biggest names in their respective R&B and hip-hop fields would propel any release to massive success. However, having someone like the soulful icon at the helm just makes the potential that much juicier.

Furthermore, there’s probably going to be a lot of chemistry on this cut, and hopefully some dynamic genre fusion as well. In fact, some fans might honestly expect more fireworks between Usher and 21 than their styles might lead them to believe. After all, the R&B superstar briefly let the Atlanta trap MC sing his hit “My Boo” during a Las Vegas residency concert. Maybe this will be the song where 21 finally and fully displays his singing ability on wax. If not, we hope that there are more clips of them singing, because it was a fun and wholesome moment.

Read More: Usher Net Worth 2023: What Is The Megastar Worth?

Usher Announces New Collab With Summer Walker & 21 Savage, “Good Good”

In addition, that’s probably going to be the obvious connection that fans will scrutinize the most. Summer Walker already showed off her chemistry with Usher on the track “Come Thru,” so their track record suggests more excellence on the way. All we can hope for is that the wait for his new album won’t last much longer, because his news antics are about to overtake its anticipation. There’s been a lot of spilled ink, typed letters, and hoarse voices that contributed to discussion around his serenading drama. Regardless, he seems to embrace that with a cheeky attitude and by joking the whole thing off as speculative.

Meanwhile, previous teases of upcoming songs also sounded quite enjoyable. Many fans hope that we have another R&B classic on our hands. With that expectation in mind, perhaps “Good Good” will be a solid indicator of what we’re getting. For more news and the latest updates on Usher, Summer Walker, and 21 Savage, come back to HNHH.

Read More: Usher Left Stunned By Super Fan

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.