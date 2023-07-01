Usher gave his fans a little taste of what’s to come with a Rémy Martin “Life is a Melody” collaboration video. The vid is only a minute long, but it’s long enough for us to hear the background beat and rhythm of a new song from the R&B singer. According to the YouTube description, “Life is a beautiful melody. Every idea, moment, and opportunity sings out to us. Each note is precious. Just like the flavorful notes found in Rémy Martin Cognac.”

With this team-up, Usher is ushering in a new style, with his latest track sounding upbeat and airy. He dances with a carefree attitude while the “oh-oh” melody of “Comin Home,” his latest song, bops along. The global visual campaign is just the first step in him launching his newest album, which has been a long time coming. His last album was a collab with Zaytoven titled A in 2018. His last solo studio album was 2016’s Hard II Love, making it seven years since we had new Usher music to vibe to.

Read more: Usher’s Ex-Wife Petitions To Drain Georgia’s Lake Lanier Over Son’s Death

New Usher Album Dropping Soon

The man has been busy despite the lack of new tracks. He was doing My Way: The Vegas Residency at the Park MGM for all of 2022 and is still going strong in LV. Boosie Badazz recently joked that he’s on a “Take Your Girl Tour” after performing for the likes of Kim Kardashian, Saweetie, Keke Palmer, and more. Usher has found tremendous success with his Vegas residency, going into his second year without pause. However, he’s also found some trouble, including with Keke Palmer’s see-through dress she wore during his performance.

Drama notwithstanding, Usher is getting ready to release a full album, with “Comin Home” serving as the appetizer with the Rémy Martin media ad. He has yet to announce a release date for the project. But for now, he has a new single in “Glu” that is doing well on the radio. As for the collab with Rémy Martin, it will include things like pop-up roller rinks, merchandise, and custom murals.

Read more: Winnie Harlow Avoids Usher Controversy By Sitting In Kyle Kuzma’s Lap

[Via] [Via]