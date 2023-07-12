Usher’s ex-wife, Tameka Foster, has filed a petition to drain Georgia’s Lake Lanier to prevent any further loss of life where her son, Kile Glover, died in a tragic jet ski accident 11 years ago. Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources reports that there were 14 boating-related fatalities, 67 injuries, and 114 incidents on the lake in just the first half of 2022 alone. Since 1956, they believe there have been a total of 700 deaths at the location.

While sharing the petition on Instagram, Foster wrote: “On this significant day, July 6, we remember the tragic accident on Lake Lanier that forever altered my life. My courageous son, Kile Glover, fought for two weeks with unwavering strength until his passing on July 21. Today, we honor his memory by rallying together for change.”

Usher With Tameka Foster

LAS VEGAS – JANUARY 22: R&B Artist and Actor Usher Raymond arrives with girlfriend Tameka Foster at the 15th annual Trumpet Awards at the Bellagio January 22, 2007, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The awards show is a celebration of Black achievement where Usher was on hand to present the Usher Raymond Altruism Award to actor Hill Harper. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

She continued: “Let’s ensure a safer future by demanding improved safety measures, better zoning, and the removal of haunted debris from the lake. Join me in signing the petition and sharing this vital cause. Together, we can create a fresh start and bring about lasting transformation. #JusticeForKile #SignForSafety #IWILLFIGHTTILTHEENDOFMYDAYS.”

Tameka Foster Shares The Petition On Instagram

Usher and Foster began dating back in November 2005 and eventually married in August 2007. The two later divorced in June 2009, but endured a three-year-long custody battle that concluded with Usher winning primary custody of their two sons. More recently, Usher has been making headlines for his performances at his ongoing residency in Las Vegas. The iconic singer has been serenading numerous celebrity attendees during the shows, causing quite a bit of drama.

