Xavier Dotson, known by his moniker, Zaytoven, is a producer signed to Gucci Mane’s label, 1017 Brick Squad Records. He has worked prolifically with Gucci Mane, contributing to at least one song on all of his albums. He has also worked with Soulja Boy Tell 'Em, Gorilla Zoe, Young Jeezy, OJ Da Juiceman, Future, Usher, Waka Flocka Flame, Metro Boomin, and Chief Keef, and produced Migos’ break-out hit single "Versace."