Usher Taps Keke Palmer To Star In New “Boyfriend” Music Video

Keke Palmer is teaming up with Usher to turn some real life drama into a new music video. Last month the pair were wrapped up in a news story together when a dress Palmer wore to one of the R&B legend’s shows in Vegas got some surprising attention. The drama was sparked by Keke’s partner Darius Jackson who took issue with her outfit in a series of social media posts. Now, they’re making the most of the high profile drama.

Usher just dropped his new single “Boyfriend,” his third new song of 2023. For the video he fittingly nabbed Keke. In the accompanying video the pair have a chance encounter in where else but Las Vegas. Even the lyrics of the song itself seem to reference the viral drama. Throughout the song Usher makes references to somebody’s boyfriend looking for him, presumably because of perceived advances he’s making on girls. Check out the perfect new video below.

Usher And Keke Palmer Keep It Real

Though Usher hasn’t released a new album since 2018, he’s stayed busy. “Boyfriend” is his third new song this year and second release in just the past few weeks. Back in March of this year he opened his 2023 with the non-album single “GLU.” Earlier this month, he teamed up with Summer Walker and 21 Savage for a new single called “Good Good.” Subsequently the song instantly became a success debuting at number 68 in its first week on the charts.

Last month, Usher announced that he has a new album on the way soon. He previewed a song called “Comin Home” which is expected to appear on the project. The two singles he’s released since then are also expected to make the cut. What do you think of Keke Palmer and Usher addressing their drama in a new music video? Let us know in the comment section below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Somebody said that your boyfriеnd’s lookin’ for me

Oh, that’s cool, that’s cool

Well he should know I’m pretty easy to find

Just look for me wherever he sees you