Usher Recalls Chaperoning Young Beyonce During Studio Session With The Dolls

Hollywood may seem huge from the outside looking in, but when you really examine the lives of celebrities, many of them are uniquely connected in surprising ways. Growing up in Texas, Beyonce quickly rose to superstardom thanks to her vocal and dance talents. We’ve previously heard Lizzo discuss the time she watched Queen B perform in a Walmart parking lot, and now, Usher has a heartwarming story to tell about his past with the “CUFF IT” hitmaker.

As AllHipHop reports, the Dallas-born artist appeared on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp recently. During the interview, Usher recalled the time he spent working at producer/songwriter Daryl Simmons’ house. “Fun fact, I knew Beyonce when she was 12 years old, 11 years old,” the father of four told the host. “She used to be in a group by the name of The Dolls. I don’t know if I could consider myself their babysitter, but I had a time where I had to watch The Dolls.”

Beyonce and Usher Have Known Each Other for Decades

Jay Z, Beyonce Knowles and Usher on February 13, 2005, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

Usher shared that Bey’s group was making music at Simmons’ place while he was also visiting. “I kind of found my way into being their like, I don’t know, chaperone, nanny, or something like that, the oldest person in the room,” the multi-talent laughed. Years later, the pair went on to connect in 2008 for “Love in This Club, Pt. II,” which first arrived as a single from Usher’s Here I Stand LP.

Usher has been everywhere in the news lately. Not only did the 44-year-old connect with Summer Walker and 21 Sav on his new “Good Good” single, but he also had R&B icons Nelly and Ashanti giving him a run for his money while crooning out one of his throwback hits. See that adorable moment at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

