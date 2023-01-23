Lizzo says that she’s seen Beyoncé perform live 11 times over the years. The Special singer revealed the surprising places she’s watched Beyoncé in a pair of tweets posted over the weekend.

“I have seen Beyoncé perform live 10 times in my lifetime,” she said. “and today the 11th time was on a IG live across a body of water of a hotel and I’m not ashamed.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 22: Lizzo performs during her ‘Cuz I Love You Too Tour’ at Radio City Music Hall on September 22, 2019 in New York. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

From there, Lizzo listed out the 10 previous times she watched Beyoncé perform. Among them were numerous tours, but also a parking lot in Houston.

Lizzo previously discussed the first time she saw Beyoncé live during an interview with Elle UK.

“Growing up in Houston, the impact that Destiny’s Child had on me making a decision to become an artist was incredible, mostly because I felt like we were so close to it,” she said. “Everyone had their, ‘I saw Beyoncé when…’ or, ‘I saw Destiny’s Child at this party…’ stories. And that made it seem more accessible. Like, ‘Oh, maybe I can do this too, if I worked hard enough and had the right people around me.‘ They had an album-signing event at a Wal-Mart and I skipped school to go see them. I listened to them sing their gospel medley.”

Lizzo will have another opportunity to see Beyoncé grace the stage when she hits the road on the Renaissance world tour later this year. Ahead of the upcoming shows, Beyoncé held a performance in Dubai, on Saturday. It was her first live performance in four years.

Check out Lizzo’s tweet regarding her Beyoncé fandom below.

I have seen Beyoncé perform live 10 times in my lifetime… and today the 11th time was on a IG live across a body of water of a hotel and I’m not ashamed. — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) January 21, 2023

1- the dunvale Walmart parking lot in Houston (destiny’s child)



2- the Houston rodeo



3- the Beyoncé experience



4- I am tour (I went alone)



5- mrs carter



6- on the run



7- 2016 VMAS



8 Beychella



9- Formation MIA (opening night)



10- Formation LA (yes i saw it twice) https://t.co/3TAaZPgrJk — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) January 21, 2023

