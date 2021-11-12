Tours
- MusicBeyoncé Has Tapped DJ Khaled To Join Her Reinassance TourThe producer had been tapped to Queen Bey's opening DJ for her Formation world tour. By Alexis Oatman
- MusicJack Harlow Celebrates His Roots With New "Kentucky Tour"Tickets for the upcoming tour go on sale August 25. By Alexis Oatman
- MusicLizzo Reveals She's Seen Beyoncé Perform 11 TimesLizzo says that she's seen Beyoncé perform 11 times, including at a parking lot in Houston.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureAdele Won't Be Touring After Release Of "30" Over COVID ConcernsIt's one of the most anticipated albums of the year, but Adele isn't taking any chances with her live shows.By Erika Marie