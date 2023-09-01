Beyoncé Has Tapped DJ Khaled To Join Her Reinassance Tour

Beyoncé has once again called on DJ Khaled to join her on the remainder of the Reinassance world tour. Khaled took to Instagram to share the news with fans. “When the Queen calls…I run,” he said. The We The Best hitmaker previously joined the Queen Bey on her Formation tour. Looks like he’s over the moon about reuniting with the Grammy-Award-winning singer.

“RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR WE ON OUR WAY !” he began. “Can’t wait to open up for the Queen in LA Sep 1st and Sep 2nd! LETS GO! #FANLUV & #BEYHIVE [bee emoji] make sure to get there at 7:30! [disco emoji] thank you @beyonce @jayz for the invite! When the Queen [crown emoji] calls … I run!! [runner emoji].” He continued: “BEYONCÉ DID! !Til Next Time ✌🏽🫶🏽 @wethebest @rocnation @parkwood. FYI I have nooo tickets!”

DJ Khaled Previously Joined Beyoncé On Her Formation Tour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

On the music front, the producer recently announced he has a new album coming TIL NEXT TIME. He once again took to social media to share the news with his fans. “I got a very blessed call this morning! 9 am ! My album Til Next Time is going to be very special! Taking my time putting this album together this call I got this morning wow !” his post began. While he doesn’t specify what specifically has him so excited he does continue on hyping up the project. “All I have say is the 2 keys it’s GOD SENT! Nothing like have real brother that loves you and want u to win big ! Fanluv Til Next Time!” he wrote in an Instagram post.

In other related news, Cam’ron recently opened up about having to stop his crew from robbing Khaled. In a snippet he shared for his upcoming mixtape, the rapper opens up about the story. “Old 40th, your g-pass is not that valid/ I swear to God I stopped my young boys from robbing Khaled (another one)/ Cam did!” he rhymes. It’s unclear what was the motive behind the attempted robbery, but Khaled is probably more than grateful. And so are we.

