DJ Khaled Confirms Drake Will Make 2 Appearances On His Upcoming Album

DJ Khaled says that he’s secured two Drake features for his next studio album. He revealed what he’s got in store during a recent live stream on Instagram. The news comes following the release of the project’s first single, “Supposed To Be Loved,” featuring Lil Baby, Future, and Lil Uzi Vert.

“Ayo Drake fan hub, you know I got two Drake’s in the can,” Khaled began. “Mixed. Mastered. You know I got two Drake’s, two Champagne Papi’s on my album. You know that right? The album’s Til Next Time.”

DJ Khaled With Drake At The Billboard Music Awards

DJ Khaled With Drake At The Billboard Music Awards

Til Next Time will be Khaled’s first studio album since his partnership with Def Jam. Under the deal, Khaled serves as the global creative consultant to both Def Jam and UMG. “This new chapter marks a special time for me,” Khaled said of the move in February. “The energy at this point in my career is at an all-time high, and I’m grateful to Sir Lucian Grainge for allowing me to join his empire at this stage in my journey. Together, we will achieve even greater heights and take it to the next level. I feel blessed and so inspired with renewed energy. I’m excited to not only partner but to come back home to Def Jam.” Check out Khaled’s comments on working with Drake below.

DJ Khaled Teases Drake Collaborations

Drake will have two features on DJ Khaled's upcoming album 'Til Next Time' 🦉 pic.twitter.com/FvN1xQcVK1 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) August 14, 2023

Khaled has yet to provide further details on Til Next Time, but described it as coming soon during an announcement, last week. It will be his first studio album since 2021’s God Did. That project helped notch Khaled five nominations at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, including for Best Rap Album, Song of the Year, and Best Rap Song. Be on the lookout for further updates on his new album on HotNewHipHop.

