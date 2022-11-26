Not everyone gets their own Air Jordan 5 collab, but DJ Khaled did. However, h’s just like the rest of us: he gets his home improvement kicks every once in a while. In fact, he wanted some fancy high-tech toilets for him and his partner for a while. So imagine his gratitude and excitement when the 6 God himself sent him four high-end Johns. Moreover, the “GOD DID” mogul took to Instagram to share his happiness.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 07: DJ Khaled attends the 2022 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards on September 07, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

“My brother Drake just bought me and my family about four big toilet bowls,” he exclaimed. “This is called a Toto toilet bowl. I’m not even joking Drake: we been wanting this. Me and my queen been talking about getting Totos for the whole house.”

The 47-year-old went on to list some of the Toto bowl’s features. It included a UV cleaning system, automatic opening and closing, remote control operation, a bidet function, and a built in air deodorizer. According to their website, a standard Toto starts at $2,346.

“If you’ve ever been to Drake’s house, you know it’s worth $500 million,” he elaborated. “It’s not about the money, it’s just about, he went and got the best of the best. He gifted us a few of these Toto toilet bowls.” It seems Drizzy and Khaled agree on what makes a good loo, just like how they agree on music. He also had some deeper reflections on how he values that precious time on the throne.

“This might be the best gift ever. Everybody knows, when you sit down and do the theory,” he expressed while mime-wiping, “that’s when you meditate and reflect on life! When you sit down and do the theory, ideas be coming. Some of my best ideas come from me taking a theory. Real talk! And I got one now that lights up and it sprays theory and it even makes it smell theory. And it’s like a big theory.”

Big ups to Drake for having the most unorthodox, but clearly meaningful gift for his “I’m On One” and “POPSTAR” collaborator. Also, it’s not the only fun bit of Khaled curiosity relating to a home. He recently partnered with Airbnb to offer fans the chance to stay in his massive shoe closet. They will pick two lucky winners to stay on December 5th and 6th for only $11 a night, which is the “Another One” meme-god’s shoe size. If you want to take your shot, the listing opens on November 29th at 1pm eastern time. Just don’t count on the toilets being there, too, as we don’t know if that’s part of the deal.

the key to @djkhaled’s sneaker collection could be yours for the night 🔑



don’t play yourself—request to book on 11.29 @ 1PM ET: https://t.co/UOF7jt6EeD pic.twitter.com/l4trLvWqr0 — Airbnb (@Airbnb) November 21, 2022

Stay tuned to HotNewHipHop for more from the multi-enterprise world of DJ Khaled, and what his next partnership might be.

[via]