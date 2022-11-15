DJ Khaled is one of the biggest figures in the music world. Whether you like him or not, he is someone who has figured out how to market himself. He is always coming through with new projects, and when it comes to the sneaker world, his collaborations are massive.

For instance, Khaled has recently been working on a brand-new Air Jordan 5. There are four colorways in this collaboration, including a “Crimson Bliss” model which we recently reported on. All of these shoes have a unique look to them, and fans are looking forward to getting their hands on a pair.

Image via Nike

DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Sail”

Only two of these colorways will actually be released to the public. Two others will simply be for friends and family only. While this is certainly unfortunate, there is no doubt that Khaled’s two retail offerings are pretty cool. They complement DJ Khaled’s vibrant personality, and we’re sure fans will agree. Below, you can find the second retail offering, dubbed “Sail.”

As the name would suggest, the shoe has a leather upper that is covered in a gorgeous light shade of beige. This is the “Sail” tone that the shoe is named after. Additionally, we have a light blue quilt lining, that complements the light purple midsole. All of this comes together beautifully, and it’s another dope entry into the “We The Best” line.

DJ Khaled – Image via Nike

Overall, this is a colorway that fans who prefer something lowkey will enjoy. The “Crimson Bliss” colorway is meant to be loud. Luckily, DJ Khaled decided to deliver something that more casual sneakerheads could enjoy. Of course, grabbing these will be difficult for casuals, but we digress.

Release Details

This shoe is set to drop on Monday, November 28th for a price of $225 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Air Jordan 5 – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

AJ5 – Image via Nike

