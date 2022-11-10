DJ Khaled is one of the biggest moguls in the music industry at this point. Thanks to social media, Khaled was able to up his status and is now a household name. He is one of the best artist curators we have ever seen, as he is constantly putting the biggest artists on one track.

DJ Khaled’s Sneaker Game

On top of being a huge producer and music figure, Khaled is a prominent member of the sneaker community. Over the years, he has flaunted an insane sneaker collection, and it continues to grow. Whenever Khaled has the opportunity to show off his collection, you better be sure he’s going to do it.

DJ Khaled attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)

For instance, Khaled was a guest on GQ recently. The whole point of this video was for Khaled to flex on his fans, and showcase his best sneakers. Of course, that is exactly what he did here, although we can’t really complain. Khaled has a bunch of amazing sneakers, and you can’t deny that anyone else would love to have his collection.

As you can see in the video below, Khaled made sure to show off some of his rarest pieces. For instance, he gave us the Air Jordan 1 “Board of Governors,” which is meant to show us that he is “still in the meeting.” Furthermore, he showed off the Friends & Family Air Jordan 1 Quai 54s, an Air Jordan 3 Russell Westbrook PE, and even a game-worn Air Jordan 11.

“We The Best” AJ5

Overall, there are plenty of other amazing shoes to be seen here, including his brand-new Air Jordan 5 collaboration. As you can tell, Khaled is pumped about this shoe, and can’t wait for it to be released. There are four colorways in this pack, and only two will be released to the public.

Let us know what you think of Khaled’s amazing collection, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sneaker world.

