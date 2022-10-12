DJ Khaled is one of the biggest producers in the entire world, and throughout the last decade, he has been able to become a huge mainstay in popular culture. Aside from his music, Khaled has secured some massive contracts with big brands. For instance, the man is an avid sneakerhead, and as a result, Jordan Brand has given him some big collaborations.

His latest collaboration will come on the Air Jordan 5 which is a shoe that was a staple of 90s culture. In the video down below, you can actually see four different colorways of this shoe, including “Crimson,” “Sail,” “Blue,” and “Purple.”

Interestingly enough, only two of these colorways will be released to the public. These offerings are the “Crimson” and “Sail” models. As for the other two, they will be for friends and family only. Don’t fret though, you can always get the collector’s pack with all four offerings. Unfortunately, only 23 collectors’ editions will be produced.

The official release date has been set for November 28th of this year, with each pair going for $225 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sneaker world.

Image via DJ Khaled

Image via Nike

Image via Nike