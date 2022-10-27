DJ Khaled is one of the biggest moguls in the music industry, whether you like it or not. Over the years, Khaled has been able to build his brand into one that is synonymous with terms like “We The Best” and “Another One.” He is someone that can bring the biggest artists in the world together on one album, and fans have always praised him for that.

Beyond the world of music, Khaled has shown much interest in sneakers. Khaled is a massive sneakerhead and his shoe collection is perhaps the best in all of hip-hop. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that Khaled would get his own slate of collaborations. For instance, we got the Khaled Air Jordan 3 a few years ago, although this was mostly a friends and family offering. Now, Khaled is coming through with four colorways of the Air Jordan 5, including this “Crimson Bliss” model.

In these official images, you can see how the shoe has a bright yet inviting tone to it. The upper is covered in quality leather that features a radiant pink glow. This crimson tone is absolutely gorgeous and makes for a fantastic base for this shoe. On the midsole, we have some white and black, while the shark teeth are blue with black speckles. This blue is then found on the insole, which says “We The Best.” As for the tongue, it is covered in silver 3M material with a black Jumpman logo right in the middle. These are elements that work perfectly together, and there is no doubt that this is one of Khaled’s best sneakers yet.

If you are a fan of these shoes and want to go out and grab them, you will be able to do so as of November 28th for a price of $225 USD. As per usual, let us know what you think of these kicks, in the comments section down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

