One of the best Jumpman shoes of the 1990s was the Air Jordan 5. This is the shoe that ended up kicking off the decade, and there is no doubt that it had a very unique look to it. From the shark teeth on the midsole to the 3M tongue, there is a lot to love about this shoe.

Consequently, the Air Jordan 5 has been getting a lot of love over the past few years. Jumpman is consistently coming through with some dope new offerings, and 2023 is certainly going to be a big year for the silhouette. Subsequently, we now have some official images for the “Aqua” offering.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 5 “Aqua”

Below, you can see that this shoe is meant to be a take on the Air Jordan 8 model of the same name. The Air Jordan 8 will be celebrating its 30th anniversary next year, so it only makes sense that this kind of shoe would be developed. Overall, the Air Jordan 5 fits the aesthetic nicely.

Firstly, the sneaker begins with a nice black suede upper. From there, we have blue highlights around the tongue, as well as the outsole. Moreover, yellow is then placed on the shark teeth, with blue specks throughout. Finally, the tongue has the silver 3M glow that the Jordan 5 is known for.

Aqua – Image via Nike

Fans of the Air Jordan 5 and the Jordan 8 will definitely gravitate toward these. This is a shoe that is destined to make some waves, and Jumpman will definitely be starting the year off strong with these.

Release Details

For those of you out there who want to cop these, you will be able to do just that as of January 21st of next year for $200 USD. As always, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 5 – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

