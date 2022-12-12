One of the best shoes of the 90s is the Air Jordan 5. This is actually the Jordan Brand shoe that kicked off the infamous decade. The shoe received a ton of nods throughout pop culture, although it remains relevant to this day. As a result, new colorways are always being made.

Just a few years ago, this shoe celebrated its 30th birthday. Subsequently, Jumpman has continued to support the shoe. They know there is a huge appetite out there for this model, and it has led to a whole host of new offerings on the market.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 5 “UNC”

One of the many new AJ 5s to be revealed is this “UNC” color scheme down below. This is a shoe that had been teased by Instagram accounts online, however, Nike has dropped the official images. Overall, you will notice that this is a truly gorgeous model that fans will love.

Firstly, this shoe opens up with that gorgeous Carolina blue that represents the Tar Heels so well. This is a color that is synonymous with Michael Jordan, and it works so well on the Air Jordan 5. From there, the midsole is black and silver. Finally, silver is placed on the tongue which has that iconic Jordan 5 3M look to it.

UNC – Image via Nike

All-in-all, this is going to be a colorway that will be loved by many. The “UNC” aesthetic has always been a safe bet for Jordan Brand, and this is further proof of that. Needless to say, 2023 is going to be a very good year for the brand.

Release Details

While the release is pretty far away, you can expect to grab these as of March 4th for a price of $225 USD. Moving forward, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Furthermore, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 5 – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

