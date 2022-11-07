If you are a child of the 90s, then you probably adored the Air Jordan 5. This shoe was Jumpman’s first effort in that decade, and it made quite the impression. The shoe was a pop culture hit, and the “Grape” colorway was frequently worn on The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air.

As the decade went on, this shoe continued to enjoy quite a bit of popularity. With Jordan Brand growing as an empire, the Air Jordan 5 saw a plethora of new offerings in the mid-2000s. One of those shoes was the Jordan 5 “Burgundy,” which can be found in the image below.

Air Jordan 5 – Image via GOAT

Air Jordan 5 “Burgundy”

According to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 5 “Burgundy” is actually set for a comeback. This shoe made its debut back in 2006, and 17 years later, it will get a retro. While fans will have to wait until next year, there is no doubt that these will go hard.

In the image below, you can see the unique construction of this color scheme. First off, we have suede uppers that have a gorgeous shade of burgundy. The midsole features grey shark teeth, while burgundy engulfs them. The tongue is silver, and the Jumpman logo is that same burgundy hue.

Jordan Brand has been ramping up production of retros from the mid-2000s. This is the latest example of that, and we’re sure fans don’t mind. Hopefully, the quality of the materials matches the beauty of the colorway itself.

Air Jordan 5 – Image via GOAT

Release Rumors

According to the Instagram post above, it would appear as though this shoe is coming next year. The exact date has been set for September 9th, although Jordan Brand has not confirmed this. Stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring the latest news from the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

