One of the best Jumpman efforts of the 1990s was the Air Jordan 5. This shoe was beloved at the time thanks to its unique aesthetic that even contained shark teeth on the midsole. It is a sneaker that has a storied history, and there are plenty of amazing colorways to be had. In 2023, some fantastic Jordan 5 colorways will be hitting the market, including this “UNC” model below.

As you can see in new images shared by @zsneakerheadz and @prvt.selection, the shoe has a gorgeous Carolina blue upper, followed by a black midsole with white cement shark teeth. These elements work beautifully together, especially as you add in the silver 3M tongue. It’s another great Jordan 5 offering that fans will definitely appreciate.

If you are a fan of this Air Jordan 5 colorway, the rumored release date is currently March 4th. This date has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand, so be sure to stay tuned to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest news and updates from the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.