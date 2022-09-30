Drake’s OVO brand has come through with some amazing collaborations over the years. Of course, Drake has worked with the likes of Jordan Brand on some fantastic sneakers, including the Air Jordan 12, Air Jordan 10, and Air Jordan 8. Back in the day, OVO even worked on a special version of the Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo,” but it was only a sample.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz and @collectors_closet, we now have a close look at the sample, which is resurfacing online. As you will see in the video down below, the shoe is pretty much the same as the original, except in this model, we have OVO branding and the prayer hands insignia on the insole. It adds just a little bit of that Drake flare to the sneaker, and we’re sure collectors would love these, only if they could get their hands on them.

Seeing as though this is a sample, it is safe to say that these will never actually see the light of day. Despite this, let us know what you think of the OVO x Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” model, in the comments section down below. As always, keep it locked to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sneaker world.