Drake is someone who is known for having an impressive and extensive sneaker closet. Over the years, Drake has even partnered with the likes of Nike. Additionally, he has made shoes with Jordan Brand. For instance, the Air Jordan 8, 10, and 12 are all silhouettes that he has worked on.

Of course, Drake had some special sneakers made for himself, that never hit the market. Although these shoes are highly sought after, they are for Drake only. This is disappointing for a lot of sneakerheads, however, it keeps an air of mystique around the kicks.

Drake is seen during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Drake OVO x Air Jordan 8

As we previously mentioned, Drake has his very own version of the Air Jordan 8. These OVO models took black and white bases and merged them with gold aesthetics. The legendary artist has always displayed opulence in his shoes, and that was no different here.

Now, however, it appears as though a special sample has surfaced online. Thanks to the Instagram account @EnglishSole, we now have a look at these all-gold Air Jordan 8s. Simply put, they are spectacular. The shoe begins with an all-gold upper, with very little room to breathe. There is some white on the midsole and inner lining, however, gold reigns supreme here.

Overall, these are incredibly gorgeous. If you are a sneakerhead who loves Jordans and Drake, then these are going to impress you. Unfortunately, you are never going to actually be able to buy them. They are simply too rare, and not for sale. You could always ask the artist for a pair, however, he’ll probably say no.

