Drake has been working hard on his NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low. Of course, Drake is one of the biggest artists in the entire world, so it can be said that his sneakers are going to get people excited. Moreover, the NOCTA association demonstrates that these will be of high quality.

Recently, Drake showed off this shoe, along with a message for his mom, to whom the shoe is dedicated. “For my mother, Your perennial care and nurturing is never lost on me. This book is the time capsule of our love. I long for the days when it was this simple. — Aubrey,” he wrote.

NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low

If you were to take a look at the official images down below, you would immediately come to realize that this sneaker is a triple-white Air Force 1. However, it is important to note that there are some key distinctions here that make it different.

Firstly, the shoe’s midsole says “Love You Forever.” Secondly, the insole of the sneaker is light blue with the NOCTA logo inside of it. These elements certainly make this shoe a unique variation of an iconic model.

Overall, you have to be a Drake fan to really rock with these. Regardless, Drake is the biggest artist in the world which means fans will gravitate toward these. Perhaps more colorways of this collaboration will be made in the future.

Release Details

If you are trying to get your hands on these, you will be able to grab them as of December 5th on nocta.com. Additionally, a SNKRS app release will take place on December 8th. The shoe is going to cost $160 USD and will be in high demand. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.

