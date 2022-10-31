Drake’s brand is bigger than ever these days. He has OVO, his music, and now, a sportswear empire in the making with the likes of Nike. His NOCTA brand has been coming through with a bunch of great releases, and fans have been looking forward to what NOCTA and Nike have in store for one another.

There have been numerous NOCTA releases already. From jackets to shirts to hoodies and to even pants, NOCTA has shown itself to be a force. Of course, they have also teamed up for some sneakers. While Drake has been focused on the dad shoe side of things, we have also seen some Air Force 1 Lows, like the ones pictured down below.

Image via Nike

As you can see in the official images provided, this shoe is framed in the classic triple-white color scheme. All-White Nike Air Force 1 Lows are some of the most iconic shoes ever made, so it only makes sense that Drake and NOCTA would want to give their own take on it.

This shoe is pretty much the same as any other all-white Air Force 1. The only difference here is the fact that the insole has NOCTA branding and is mostly covered in light blue. On top of this “Love You Forever” is written on the midsole, which helps bring everything together.

Image via Nike

This is a very basic Nike Air Force 1 Low, but at the end of the day, we’re sure fans will love these due to the Drake association. NOCTA gear has proven to carry a whole bunch of hype, and fans will be ready to spend their money on something with the Drake name attached to it.

It has been revealed that these will come out on December 2nd for a price of $160 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike