Nike Air Force 1 Low x NOCTA “Love You Forever” Release Details

The Nike Air Force 1 Low, an iconic silhouette that has stood the test of time since its inception in 1982, continues to be a symbol of urban fashion and athletic style. Its timeless design, characterized by a sleek, low-profile shape and classic white colorway, has made it a wardrobe staple for sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals alike. Excitingly, the Air Force 1 Low is set to make waves once again with an upcoming collaboration that has sneakerheads buzzing with anticipation. Nike has partnered with the Canadian superstar Drake and his NOCTA brand to release a special edition of the Air Force 1 Low in a "Love You Forever" colorway.

This collaboration promises to blend the Air Force 1's timeless appeal with Drake's signature style. This results in a sneaker that's sure to capture hearts worldwide. With Drake's huge influence in the worlds of music and fashion, this collaboration is poised to be a cultural phenomenon. Fans eagerly await the release of the Nike Air Force 1 Low x NOCTA collaboration. It's clear that this iconic sneaker continues to evolve, adapt, and stay at the forefront of sneaker culture, proving its enduring appeal.

"Love You Forever" NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole with a clean white midsole. The midsole also features "Love You Forever" imprinted on the sides. White leather constructs the uppers, with the Nike Swoosh and laces both found in white. A silver lace dubrae is present and the heels feature both Nike and NOCTA branding repsectively. Note that these sneakers are released in a GS release, meaning only grade school sizing will be available. Perhaps we will see Adonis rock a pair sometime soon.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low x NOCTA "Love You Forever" is going to drop at some point in 2023. Also, the retail price will be announced closer to when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

