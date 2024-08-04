Air Jordan 1 Low OG x PSG Receives Retailer Photos

The Jordan x PSG partnership is still going strong.

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG x PSG is going to drop this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

The sneaker features a black rubber sole with a sail midsole. A sail leather constructs the base of the uppers, with black leather overlays and infrared leather overlays near the toebox. Also, a black detailed Nike Swoosh adorns the sides and light purple laces complete the design. The heels feature the Air Jordan Wings logo, and additional branding appears on the tongue. Overall, this collaboration is going to be big as it features a clean colorway and a huge soccer club.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG stands out for its pioneering design and its ability to blend sports with style. Featuring a durable leather upper and comfortable cushioning, it's a favorite for both athletes and fashion-conscious individuals. As the PSG collaboration approaches, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG continues to cement its reputation as a symbol of timeless design and versatility in the sneaker world. This collaboration adds a fresh layer of excitement, showcasing the brand's adaptability to the evolving sports and fashion landscape, and ensuring its status as a must-have sneaker.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.