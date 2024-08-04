Air Jordan 1 Low OG x PSG Receives Retailer Photos

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG, a beloved staple in sneaker culture, is set to grab attention with an upcoming collaboration with the PSG football club. Known for blending fashion and performance, this iconic model has a timeless appeal. The PSG collaboration is stirring excitement, merging the classic Air Jordan 1 design with the energy of football culture. Sneaker enthusiasts and football fans are eagerly awaiting this unique partnership.
The Air Jordan 1 Low OG stands out for its pioneering design and its ability to blend sports with style. Featuring a durable leather upper and comfortable cushioning, it's a favorite for both athletes and fashion-conscious individuals. As the PSG collaboration approaches, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG continues to cement its reputation as a symbol of timeless design and versatility in the sneaker world. This collaboration adds a fresh layer of excitement, showcasing the brand's adaptability to the evolving sports and fashion landscape, and ensuring its status as a must-have sneaker.
PSG x Air Jordan 1 Low OG
The sneaker features a black rubber sole with a sail midsole. A sail leather constructs the base of the uppers, with black leather overlays and infrared leather overlays near the toebox. Also, a black detailed Nike Swoosh adorns the sides and light purple laces complete the design. The heels feature the Air Jordan Wings logo, and additional branding appears on the tongue. Overall, this collaboration is going to be big as it features a clean colorway and a huge soccer club.
More Photos
Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG x PSG is going to drop this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.
[Via]