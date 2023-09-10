Air Jordan 6 Low “PSG” Official Release Date

The Air Jordan 6 Low is a beloved member of the Air Jordan family, renowned for its distinct design and athletic performance. These sneakers have a rich history, originally debuting in 1991 and quickly becoming a favorite among basketball players and sneaker enthusiasts alike. The Air Jordan 6 Low features a low-cut silhouette, providing exceptional mobility and comfort on the court. Its signature features include the iconic lace lock, cushioned sole unit, and perforated panels for breathability.

One of the most highly anticipated releases for the Air Jordan 6 Low is the upcoming "PSG" colorway, celebrating the partnership between Jordan Brand and the Paris Saint-Germain soccer club (PSG). This collaboration merges the worlds of basketball and soccer, bringing together two global sports icons. This release is expected to be a hit among sports fans and sneaker collectors alike, offering a unique opportunity to represent both the Jordan Brand and PSG in style. This continues the long partnership between the club and Jordan Brand, and we could definitely see more "PSG" pairs in the future.

"PSG" Air Jordan 6 Low

The sneakers feature a black rubber and icy blue translucent combination, with a dark grey midsole with white speckling. Grey suede constructs the uppers, with lighter grey leather overlays. Light grey laces and an orange Jumpman logo complete the design. The heels feature the traditional AJ6 pull tab, as well as an orange PSG-specific banner. More orange accents include the insoles. Overall, these sneakers are clean and feature high-quality leather and suede in a minimal grey color. The orange is sparing but definitely pops and adds some nice color to the sneakers.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 6 Low “PSG” is going to drop on September 20th. Also, the retail price is expected to be $200 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

