Kim Kardashian Hits Up PSG Game With $100,000 Bag

It’s been a busy soccer week for Kim Kardashian and her son Saint. First, the pair were spotted in Fort Lauderdale to watch Saint’s favorite soccer player Lionel Messi debut for Inter Miami. They then followed Messi’s former team, PSG, to Japan to catch a game on the squad’s preseason tour. The game in question saw PSG take on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Arabian team, Al-Nassr. The two teams played to a 0-0 draw. “I will do anything for my babies,” Kardashian told the MLS. “So I traveled the world. We do soccer trips. All summer, we’re going to different exhibition games.”

After the game, Kardashian linked up with PSG’s Neymar. The player uploaded the selfie to his Instagram story, with Kardashian resharing it to hers. Furthermore, Kardashian shared a video of her children calling to the PSG players as they entered the tunnel. One of her children can be seen wearing a Neymar jersey.

Read More: Kim Kardashian links up with IShowSpeed

Kardashian Sports Rare And Expensive Bag

OSAKA, JAPAN – JULY 25: Neymar Jr of PSG sat on the bench as Kim Kardashian watches the match from behind with her children during the pre-season friendly match between Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Nassr at Yanmar Stadium Nagai on July 25, 2023 in Osaka, Japan. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images)

However, posting up with Neymar wasn’t the only reason that Kardashian made headlines for her appearance in Japan. Photos of the reality star and business mogul showed her carrying a Hermès bag believed to be worth over $100,000. However, the bag looked very similar to a Birkin 30 that became the most expensive handbag ever sold at auction in 2014. That bag sold for $300,168. Kardashian paired the bag with an off-white tank top and matching motocross pants. A pair of cobalt blue heels could also be seen.

While Kardashian alluded to her and Saint catching a few more games, it’s unclear where their next stop will be. As they are currently in Japan, it’s possible that they could jet down to Oceania to catch a game at the Women’s World Cup. Alternatively, they could hop over to South Korea to catch Manchester City take on Atlético Madrid. However, it’s likely that we haven’t heard the last of Kardashian’s soccer exploits.

[via]