Kim Kardashian Links Up With Neymar In Japan

It’s been a busy soccer week for Kim Kardashian and her son Saint. First, the pair were spotted in Fort Lauderdale to watch Saint’s favorite soccer player Lionel Messi debut for Inter Miami. Now, it appears that they have followed Messi’s former team, PSG, to Japan. With most soccer offseasons around the world winding down, many teams are undertaking their annual international tours. In the case of PSG, they will be traveling to Japan and South Korea before the Ligue 1 season begins on August 12.

Of course, it’s a major season of upheaval for the defending French champions. Messi left after a very public break-up with the club. Furthermore, Kylian Mbappé is widely expected to leave the club. Excluded from the preseason tour, PSG also accepted a $332M world-record bid from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal. It has become very clear that Mbappé must choose between a new contract at PSG or leaving the club with immediate effect. However, 6000 miles away from Paris, the rest of the PSG squad was preparing for a different Saudi Arabian showdown. On July 25, the team took on Al-Nassr, the Saudi Arabian team headlined by Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the teams played to a 0-0 draw.

Read More: Kim Kardashian links up with IShowSpeed

Neymar Links Up With Kim Kardashian

OSAKA, JAPAN – JULY 25: Neymar Jr of PSG sat on the bench as Kim Kardashian watches the match from behind with her children during the pre-season friendly match between Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Nassr at Yanmar Stadium Nagai on July 25, 2023 in Osaka, Japan. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images)

Kardashian had a great view of the goalless draw, with seats situated right above the PSG dugout. Later, she was able to grab a picture with Neymar, PSG’s Brazilian superstar. The player uploaded the selfie to his Instagram story, with Kardashian resharing it to hers. Furthermore, Kardashian shared a video of her children calling to the PSG players as they entered the tunnel. One of her children can be seen wearing a Neymar jersey.

PSG have a few more games to play on their tour before they open their Ligue 1 campaign. They will remain in Osaka to play the local J-League side, Cerezo Osaka. After that, they will travel to Tokyo to take on Inter Milan. Finally, they will head to Busan, South Korea to take on Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors. It’s then back to Paris to take on Lorient on August 12 in their Ligue 1 opener. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi was very busy without the Kardashians in the crowd. The Argentinian striker had two goals and an assist in Inter Miami’s 4-0 win over Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup.

[via]